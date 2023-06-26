Is King Charles seeking to heal family feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Royal expert has an insight

King Charles, 74, is reportedly eager to reconcile with his son, Prince Harry, 38, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, 41, according to renowned royal reporter Richard Palmer from the Daily Express. During a recent episode of The Daily Express' Royal Round Up, Palmer shared insights on the potential future of their father-son relationship.

Hope for Reconciliation

Palmer suggested that King Charles would be open to welcoming back Prince Harry and Meghan into the royal fold, stating, "I'm sure the King would welcome them back." He further noted that the King is keen to mend the family rift, although recent circumstances have prevented them from meeting during Prince Harry's past two visits to the UK.

Challenges and Tensions

In recent years, tensions have arisen between the couple and the royal family. The release of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," in January added fuel to the fire. In the book, the Prince made controversial claims about a supposed physical altercation with his brother, Prince William, and highlighted the strained relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

Unveiling the Rift

Prince Harry alleged that during the altercation, Prince William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." The memoir also delved into the reported falling out between Meghan and Kate, stemming from a comment Meghan made about "baby brain" before her wedding to Prince Harry. Prince Harry's book also touched on his complicated relationship with his stepmother, Queen Camilla, and her alleged leaks to the press.

Olive Branch for Father's Day

Despite the ongoing tensions, there were glimpses of a potential reconciliation. On Father's Day, The Royal Family's official Twitter account posted photos of King Charles alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, accompanied by a heartfelt message. This public display may indicate a willingness to mend their strained family ties.

Mixed Feelings and Future Reunions

While hopes for a reunion remain, uncertainties linger. The recent report surrounding King Charles's emotional state and Prince Harry's legal battles with Mirror Group Newspapers have added complexity to the situation. However, the desire for healing and unity among the family persists.