Is Sheikh Hasina in India or UK? Theories, speculation on her whereabouts

Where is Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh? The suspense over the 76-year-old leader's whereabouts continues after she left the country amid protesters storming her palatial residence in Dhaka.



HT has learnt that Hasina's chopper went to Agartala, the capital of Tripura. According to an India Today report, the Awami League leader and her sister Sheikh Rehana might be taken to the national capital.



A senior official from the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, on condition of anonymity, told ANI,"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left the official residence in Dhaka after violence erupted. Her current whereabouts are unknown. The situation in Dhaka is highly sensitive, and the Prime Minister's residence is under siege by a mob."



Bangladesh army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman's address to the nation confirmed that Hasina had resigned and left the country. Sheikh Hasina is the longest serving prime minister of Bangladesh.(AFP file)

“We will now go to Bangabhaban. There will be a detailed discussion about the formation of the interim government,” the Army chief said, advising the students to “calm down”. Zaman also said there was no need to impose a countrywide curfew or declare an emergency in the country.





“Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible. I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing," Waqar-uz-Zaman was quoted by AP as saying.



Nearly 300 people have been killed in the violent protests against Hasina government's controversial quota system that meant 30 per cent reservation in government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.



The government earlier ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.



Hasina was elected for a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the 12th general election held in January, amid a boycott by the main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of former premier Khaleda Zia and its allies.



