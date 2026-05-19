Islampura to Krishan Nagar, Jinnah Road to Queens Road: Why Pakistan is restoring pre-Partition Lahore area names

Pakistan’s Punjab government has approved a sweeping plan to restore the historical names of several streets, neighbourhoods and public spaces in Lahore, in what officials describe as an effort to reclaim the city’s pre-Partition identity and cultural heritage.

Maryam Nawaz(AFP)

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Over the decades, many of Lahore’s historic roads, alleys and localities were renamed, replacing British-era and Hindu-associated names with those linked to Islamic, Pakistani or local figures.

Under the new initiative, a number of those older names are set to return, according to a report by news agency.

Islampura will once again be called Krishan Nagar, Babri Masjid Chowk has reverted to Jain Mandir Chowk, and Sunnat Nagar is now Sant Nagar, according to multiple reports, including those by PTI.

"The Punjab Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a few days ago had approved a plan to restore the original and historical names of various streets and roads in Lahore and its neighbourhood," a Punjab government official said, according to a PTI report.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Pak minister calls himself ‘ordinary worker’ of Army chief Munir, draws ire on social media Sunnat Nagar to Sant Nagar, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk to Lakshmi Chowk {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Under the renaming plan, Sunnat Nagar will revert to Sant Nagar, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk to Lakshmi Chowk, Mustafaabad to Dharampura, and Sir Aga Khan Chowk to Davis Road, according to an NDTV report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the renaming plan, Sunnat Nagar will revert to Sant Nagar, Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk to Lakshmi Chowk, Mustafaabad to Dharampura, and Sir Aga Khan Chowk to Davis Road, according to an NDTV report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Allama Iqbal Road will once again be called Jail Road, while Fatima Jinnah Road will revert to Queens Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allama Iqbal Road will once again be called Jail Road, while Fatima Jinnah Road will revert to Queens Road. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bagh-e-Jinnah is being restored to its colonial-era name, Lawrence Gardens, and Islampura will return to Krishan Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bagh-e-Jinnah is being restored to its colonial-era name, Lawrence Gardens, and Islampura will return to Krishan Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Hameed Nizami Road will become Temple Street, the report added.

Nishtar Road will revert to Brandreth Road, and Rehman Gali will once again be known as Ram Gali.

Babri Masjid Chowk is to be renamed Jain Mandir Road, while an area called Ghaziabad will revert to Kumharpura. Jeelani Road is being restored as Outfall Road, and Shahrah-i-Abdul Hameed bin Badees will once again be called Empress Road.

Also Read | Lahore tops world's most polluted cities' list

Project aims to revive Lahore's architectural fabric

The renaming drive is part of the broader Lahore Heritage Area Revival (LHAR) project launched by the Pak Punjab government to restore the city’s historical and cultural character, according to several reports.

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The initiative, reportedly worth 50 billion Pakistani rupees, is considered one of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s flagship projects and is now being spearheaded by his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, whose uncle Shehbaz Sharif is PM at present.

The revival effort has also reignited memories linked to Lahore’s sporting and cultural legacy.

According to news agency PTI, Nawaz Sharif has proposed restoring Lahore’s historic cricket grounds and the old wrestling arena at Minto Park, now known as Greater Iqbal Park.

Before Partition, the grounds produced generations of cricketers, including Pakistan’s more recent star Inzamam-ul-Haq and the legendary Lala Amarnath, who trained there before 1947 when undivided India had a team.

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