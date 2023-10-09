Israel and Palestine supporters clash in Times Square, Nazi symbol on display | Watch

A pro-Palestinian rally flocked to Times Square, New York on October 8. The crowd supporting the Hamas attack clashed with Israeli counter-protesters on Sunday afternoon. While one side chanted “Palestine will be free,” the other fired back with “shame on you.” The protest was organised by the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists (NYC-DSA). The organisation stated that the rally was held to show “solidarity” with the Palestinian people and their “right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid,” as per Politico. Clips from the rally went viral on social media.

Palestine and Israel supporters clash in Times Square, New York(X/ @stuartmeissner)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the heated exchange between the rival groups, with the Palestine supporters shouting “Resistance is justified,” a shocking sight was captured. One of the protesters was spotted pointing the Nazi symbol at the Israeli counter-protesters. The incident went viral on social media, with several users expressing their shock and discontentment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens condemned the display of the Nazi symbol, with one user saying, “It's sickening and disgusting the hate everywhere.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While another user inquired, “Who is going to tell him what it stands for?”

ALSO READ: Timeline: Israel and Palestine conflict in Gaza

Several other clips from the rally took the internet by storm as the chants by the pro-Palestinian protesters can be heard. The protesters cheered Hamas' terror attack on Israel, which made netizens wonder where the line between humanity and justice draws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Israel orders ‘complete siege’ on 'beastly' Gaza with no electricity or food

However, several X users also condemned the use of the word “Swastika” in reference to the Nazi symbol and gave clarification on the actual name, which is “Hakenkreuz.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One user set the facts straight, saying, “That's not the Swastika he held in his hand. It's Hakenkreuz.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks up

Kathy Hochul, the New York governor expressed her vexation over the pro-Palestinian rally, calling it “abhorrent and morally repugnant.” Hochul further noted that Israelis are facing “violent terrorist attacks and civilian kidnappings,” as per The Independent. Mayor Eric Adams also issued a statement calling Hamas' attack on Israel, “a cowardly action by a terrorist organization.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}