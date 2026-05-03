Israel approves multi-billion deal for new F-35, F-15IA fighter jets: All about the agreement

Israel has approved a plan to acquire two new combat squadrons of F-35 Lightning II and F-15IA aircraft from Lockheed Martin and Boeing in a deal worth tens of billions of dollars, the defence ministry said on Sunday, with deliveries expected to run from 2026 into the early to mid-2030s. An Israeli F15 jet releases a flare while flying over southern Lebanon, near the Israel-Lebanon border, as seen from the Israeli side of the border in northern Israel, April 13, 2026. (REUTERS)

The defence ministry said on Sunday that the deal, worth tens of billions of dollars, involves aircraft from Lockheed Martin and Boeing, and was approved by Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Procurement as part of a wider 350 billion shekel ($119 billion) plan to bolster military capabilities and “strengthen readiness ahead of a demanding decade for Israeli security.”

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What is the new agreement on F-35 and F-15? Under the agreement, Israel will purchase a fourth F-35 squadron and a second F-15IA squadron, with the new aircraft expected to serve as a cornerstone of long-term force development aimed at countering regional threats and maintaining strategic air superiority.

“Alongside immediate wartime procurement needs, we have a responsibility to act now to secure the IDF’s military edge ten years from now and beyond,” said ministry director general Amir Baram, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

He added that the recent war with Iran “reinforced just how critical the US-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains.”

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Iran conflict demonstrated the air force’s decisive role in national security. “The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup, to ensure air superiority for decades to come,” he said.

He added that the new aircraft would mark a technological leap, enabling integration of autonomous flight capabilities, next-generation defence systems and expanded operational reach.

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How many F-15s and F-35? The long-term plan envisages a future fleet of roughly 100 F-35s, more than 100 upgraded F-16s and at least 50 F-15IA fighters, with some older F-15s potentially remaining in service if deemed operational.

Israel currently operates around 50 F-35s, with deliveries ongoing. In mid-January, three F-35I aircraft arrived at Nevatim Air Force Base, bringing the fleet to 48 of the 50 jets already purchased.

These aircraft were part of a long-term programme to expand the fleet from 25 to 50, though they were delayed from an original late-2025 schedule, with the final two still expected in 2026.

When will the fighter jets be delivered? Further expansion is already underway. In 2023, Israel, the US government and Lockheed Martin signed a deal for 25 additional F-35s, raising the total to 75 and forming a third squadron, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027 following additional steps taken in mid-2024.

By early 2025, the F-35 fleet had logged over 15,000 operational flight hours across multiple fronts, from Iran to Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Gaza.

On the F-15 side, the $8.6 billion Boeing contract signed in December includes 25 F-15IA jets with an option for 25 more, meaning Israel could eventually field 50 of the aircraft. Deliveries could extend into the early or mid-2030s as the air force replaces its aging fleet.

The expansion comes as Israel continues to rely on a mix of older and newer aircraft. According to public data, it operates around 70 aging F-15s - many dating back to the 1970s - and more than 100 F-16 Fighting Falcon jets. Rather than replacing the F-16s, the defence ministry said in January it would upgrade them with an NIS 80 million package to enhance self-protection systems.

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What happened in the US-Iran war? The US-Iran conflict also highlighted the risks. In April 2026, three F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft from the US Air Force were lost during the war. Three were accidentally shot down over Kuwaiti airspace in a friendly fire incident involving a F/A-18C Hornet, though all crew members survived.

In a separate incident on April 3, another F-15E was brought down by Iranian forces inside Iranian territory.

The New York Times reported that the country may have deployed an advanced air defence system, possibly including platforms such as the Third Khordad, to target a F-15 Strike Eagle during the ongoing hostilities.