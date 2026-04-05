How Iran shot down the US F-15 fighter jet. New report details Third Khordad operation

Iran has claimed that it deployed a newly developed air defence system to target a U.S. fighter jet. The audacious assertion was made by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya joint military command on state media. LIVE | Another US Jet Down? Iran Destroys $80 Million Jet As Trump Faces Fresh War Embarrassment

Iranian state media said that a joint military command spokeswoman stated the nation would "definitely achieve full control" over its skies, Reuters reported.

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“Third Khordad” targeted the U.S. F-15 Jet in Iran The New York Times reported that the country may have used an advanced air defence system, possibly including platforms like the “Third Khordad”, to target the U.S. F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jet during ongoing hostilities.

According to ABC News, other analysts believe Iran detected and targeted the U.S. aircraft using passive infrared detection equipment, which means it tracked the F-15E without transmitting radar signals that U.S. jets can detect and avoid.

Since the war began on February 28, these were the first reported U.S.aircraft losses in Iran. So far in the U.S.-Iran war, the U.S.military has bombed almost 12,300 targets, per the New York Post.

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Escalating U.S.-Iran war U.S. officials have previously claimed that their operations have severely degraded Iran’s missile and drone capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran continues to assert its ability to defend its airspace and strike back effectively.

Reports suggest the F-15 fighter jet went down in southwestern Iran in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province near the Iraqi border.