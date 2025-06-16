Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers

AFP |
Jun 16, 2025 03:10 PM IST

“More than 50 fighter jets and aircraft carried out strikes and destroyed over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers,” the country's military spokesman said.

Israel's military on Monday said it had destroyed one third of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers, as strikes between the two arch foes entered a fourth day.

Strikes between Iran and Israel have entered a fourth day.(AFP)
Strikes between Iran and Israel have entered a fourth day.(AFP)

"More than 50 fighter jets and aircraft carried out strikes and destroyed over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers. This amounts to one-third of the surface-to-surface missile launchers possessed by the Iranian regime," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On