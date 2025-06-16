Israel army says destroyed 'one third' of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers

Israel's military on Monday said it had destroyed one third of Iran's surface-to-surface missile launchers, as strikes between the two arch foes entered a fourth day. Strikes between Iran and Israel have entered a fourth day.(AFP)

"More than 50 fighter jets and aircraft carried out strikes and destroyed over 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers. This amounts to one-third of the surface-to-surface missile launchers possessed by the Iranian regime," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said in a televised statement.