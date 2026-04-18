Israel army says established 'Yellow Line' in Lebanon, as in Gaza

Israel's military said Saturday it had established a "Yellow Line" demarcation in southern Lebanon, similar to one separating its forces from Hamas-held areas in Gaza, adding it had hit a "terrorist cell" operating near its troops along the line.

Excavators remove rubble from buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes on Thursday as rescuers search for victims in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces operating south of the Yellow Line in southern Lebanon identified terrorists who violated the ceasefire understandings and approached the forces from north of the Yellow Line in a manner that posed an immediate threat," it said, referring to such a line for the first time since a ceasefire came into effect.

"In order to eliminate the threat... forces attacked the terrorists in several areas," it said, noting that the military was authorised to act against threats.

"Actions taken in self-defence and to remove immediate threats are not restricted by the ceasefire," it said.

In a separate statement later on Saturday, the military said the air force had eliminated a "terrorist cell" operating near troops in southern Lebanon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "The IDF eliminated a terrorist cell operating in proximity to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, in the area of the forward defence line," it said, referring to the Yellow Line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The IDF eliminated a terrorist cell operating in proximity to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, in the area of the forward defence line," it said, referring to the Yellow Line. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} It did not specify how many suspected militants were killed in the airstrike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It did not specify how many suspected militants were killed in the airstrike. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Additionally, the IDF struck an underground shaft in the area south of the forward defence line, as well as Hezbollah terrorists who were identified entering it. A hit was identified," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Additionally, the IDF struck an underground shaft in the area south of the forward defence line, as well as Hezbollah terrorists who were identified entering it. A hit was identified," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on October 10, the Palestinian territory has been split by a "Yellow Line", the de facto boundary dividing Gaza into two zones: one under Israeli military control and one under Hamas control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on October 10, the Palestinian territory has been split by a "Yellow Line", the de facto boundary dividing Gaza into two zones: one under Israeli military control and one under Hamas control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday in order to negotiate an end to six weeks of war between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire on Thursday in order to negotiate an end to six weeks of war between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The war saw massive Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon and also a ground invasion in the south.

Lebanese authorities say the war that began on March 2 has killed nearly 2,300 people, and caused widespread devastation in southern towns and cities such as Nabatiyeh.

Hezbollah halted military operations after the ceasefire came into effect, but warned that it was keeping its "finger on the trigger" in case Israel violated the truce.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Friday that "direct negotiations" with Israel "are crucial", and that the government aims to "consolidate a ceasefire, secure the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied southern territories, recover prisoners and address outstanding border disputes".

US President Donald Trump has said Washington had "prohibited" Israel from bombing Lebanon following the ceasefire deal, and the US would work with Lebanon to "deal with" Hezbollah.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But Israel has not "yet finished the job" on Hezbollah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, vowing to press on with the Lebanese militant group's "dismantling" just hours after the truce came into effect.

yellow line hezbollah ceasefire lebanon gaza Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON