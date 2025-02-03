Israel kills 50 Palestinian ‘terrorists’ in West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday (local time) claimed that it has killed 50 Palestinian terrorists since launching an offensive in the northern West Bank nearly a fortnight ago, as reported by The Times of Israel. Smoke rises during an Israeli army operation in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank(Raneena Sawafta/ REUTERS)

The IDF said that 35 gunmen were killed during operations in Jenin, Tulkarem, and the Tamun area, while 15 others were killed in drone strikes. The IDF also admitted to "mistakenly" targeting civilians, including a toddler, during these operations, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the IDF, it has detained 100 Palestinian terrorists and over 40 weapons have been confiscated. More than 80 explosives were also neutralised during the 'Operation Iron Wall', the IDF added.

The offensive was launched on January 21 and the military said that it will continue for several more weeks.

The IDF has demolished 23 buildings in the Jenin refugee camps, which it said were used by terrorists for their operations, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday departed for the United States. He declared that they "can redraw" the map of the Middle East" during his visit.

"The decisions we made in the war have already changed the face of the Middle East. Our decisions and the courage of our soldiers have redrawn the map. But I believe that working closely with President Trump, we can redraw it even further and for the better. I believe that we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

He said that the fact that this would be Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader since his assumption of office is a "testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance."

"I'm leaving for a very important meeting with Donald Trump in Washington. The fact that this would be President Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader since his inauguration is telling. I think it's a testimony to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance. It's also a testimony to the strength of our personal friendship." (ANI)