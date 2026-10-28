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Israel election: Exit polls give Eisenkot's bloc more seats than Netanyahu's with no clear winner; Arab parties could get up to 17 seats

Netanyahu’s Likud remains largest party but falls short of majority as opposition gains narrow edge.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026, 02:57:20 IST
By Shirin Gupta
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Israel’s election ended in a political deadlock on Tuesday. Exit polls show that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his main challenger Gadi Eisenkot secured the 61-seat majority needed to form a government.

Images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar. (Bloomberg)
Images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, leader of Yashar. (Bloomberg)

Exit polls from Israel’s three major broadcasters projected Eisenkot’s opposition bloc slightly ahead of Netanyahu’s alliance. But both sides remained short of the threshold required to control the 120-seat Knesset.

Arab-led parties also made significant gains, with projections showing they could secure up to 17–18 seats, potentially becoming a decisive factor in coalition negotiations.

Deep Dive

Why did Israel’s election exit polls show no clear winner?

Neither Gadi Eisenkot’s opposition bloc nor Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance was projected to reach the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Exit polls put the blocs at 53 and 50 seats respectively, with other parties holding the balance.

Could Arab parties determine who forms Israel’s next government?

Yes. Arab-led parties were projected to win up to 17–18 seats, potentially making their support important in coalition negotiations. Eisenkot has ruled out partnering with them, though some scenarios suggest they could support a minority government.

What happens if neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot can form a coalition?

Netanyahu could remain as caretaker prime minister until another election is held, according to the related report. The election’s final seat distribution will shape whether either side can assemble a governing coalition.
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Also read: Israel elections 2026 LIVE updates: Exit polls show no clear winner as voting ends

Netanyahu loses majority as opposition faces coalition challenge

The results represent a setback for Netanyahu, whose right-wing coalition held a majority before the election but is now projected to fall well short of 61 seats.

CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond said Eisenkot currently holds a “very narrow edge” based on exit polls but remains far from the majority needed to form a government.

According to the KAN11 exit poll, Eisenkot’s opposition bloc was projected to win 53 seats, while Netanyahu’s bloc received 50 seats. Unaligned parties were projected to hold 17 seats.

“Right now, we are seeing a result that is showing no clear winner,” Diamond said, adding that Eisenkot’s opposition coalition was projected to reach around 52 seats, below the 61-seat requirement.

Eisenkot’s challenge is complicated because his opposition bloc includes parties with different political positions. His coalition includes centrist, left-wing and right-wing groups, including Yashar, Together, Israel Our Home and the Democrats.

Also read: Israel Elections: Gal Gadot Casts Ballot, Says 'I'm Voting For Change' | Israel, Netanyahu

Arab parties emerge as key players after record turnout

Arab-led parties emerged as one of the biggest stories of the election. Projections suggest that they could win their strongest representation in the Knesset.

The Joint List and Ra’am were projected to win a combined total of up to 17 seats, depending on the final count. Their support could become crucial if either major bloc attempts to build a governing coalition.

Ta’al party leader Ahmad Tibi said his party’s main goal was to remove Netanyahu’s government and prevent him from leading any potential transitional administration.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the rise in Arab representation followed a sharp increase in turnout among Palestinian citizens of Israel. CNN reported that Arab voter participation appeared to rise significantly compared with previous elections, after turnout reached about 53% in 2022.

Israel’s electoral system requires parties to cross a 3.25% vote threshold to enter the Knesset. The final distribution of seats will determine whether Netanyahu can extend his long political career or whether Eisenkot can build an alternative governing coalition.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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