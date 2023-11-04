Israel fires missile at Gaza house of Hamas chief Haniyeh: Report

CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday. Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, talks after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut in 2021.(Reuters)

It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

