Israel fires missile at Gaza house of Hamas chief Haniyeh: Report
Reuters |
Nov 04, 2023 01:34 PM IST
Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.
CAIRO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.
It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.
