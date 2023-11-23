Israel-Hamas war: Al Shifa Hospital chief held for questioning, Israeli military confirms
Reuters |
There was extensive Hamas terrorist activity under his management, the military said in a statement.
The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that the director of Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip had been held for questioning over evidence that the facility had been used as a command and control centre for the Islamist movement Hamas.
"In the hospital, under his management, there was extensive Hamas terrorist activity," the military said in a statement.
