Israel's fresh charge against Hamas: 'Stopping civilian movement, don't want Palestinians to...'

The month-long war between Israel and Hamas has witnessed a severe humanitarian crisis as the civilians take the toll amid surging casualties. In a recent bulletin, the Hamas-run health ministry said more than 200 people were killed overnight during intense strikes by Israeli forces in Gaza. People inspect the rubble of a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.(AFP)

Israeli forces intensified attacks on the beseiged Palestinian enclave claiming to have been neutralising Hamas targets. Recently, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) claimed that it has struck around 450 Hamas targets during airstrikes and its troops seized a militant compound in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

Mounting pressure due to humanitarian crises

A sustained pressure mounts on Israel as its offensive in retalitation for the surprise attacks by Hamas militants on October 7 has cause substantial civilian casualties. However, the IDF has been, time and again, providing brief windows for civilians to head south of Gaza, as majority of the force's operations is being carried out in the north believing that the Hamas has a larger presence there.

Meanwhile, several countries have been urging cease-fire on Israel's part considering the mounting humanitarian crises. But Tel Aviv has diagonally opposed the appeal and demanded the release of 200 or so hostages. "There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Israel's counter to Hamas

IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus on Monday said Hamas has been making efforts to stop Palestinians from moving south. On Sunday, the Israeli military opened a four-hour evacuation window as it had further aimed to pound the northern region.

"Now, what we have seen are roadblocks, hamas has made specific efforts to stop Palestinians from moving south, ..they do not want people to evacuate from the north....they want them to stay in a densely populated areas where there is the most serious and difficult fighting ..because they want the civilians on top of their tunnels," the IDF official said in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Gaza ‘cut into two’

Senior official of Israeli military Daniel Hagari said that the troops have encircled the Gaza City, an important region in the coastal enclave, which has now been demarcated into north and south.

"Troops reached the coastline and are holding it…There are now widespread strikes on terror infrastructure - below ground and above it," Al Jazeera quoted Hagari as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON