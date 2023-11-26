Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners in ceasefire

Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, after Hamas released 13 Israelis and four foreigners in the second phase of exchanges under a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli military confirmed that the released hostages, including four Thai nationals, were transferred to Israel. They are undergoing observation in hospitals and will soon be reunited with their families. Hamas shared a video depicting the hostages, visibly shaken but mostly in good physical condition, being led by masked militants to Red Cross vehicles departing from Gaza. Some hostages waved goodbye to the militants as they left the besieged strip.

Released Palestinian prisoners react from inside a vehicle after leaving the Israeli military prison, Ofer, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, (Reuters)

According to a Palestinian official involved in diplomatic efforts, Hamas is committed to maintaining the agreed four-day truce with Israel. This marks the first cessation of hostilities since the militant group's fighters entered Israel on October 7, resulting in 1,200 casualties and approximately taking in 240 hostages.

In response to the attack, Israel has declared its intent to eliminate the Hamas militants governing Gaza. This has led to aerial bombardments, shelling of the enclave, and a ground offensive in the north. As of Saturday, Palestinian health authorities report that around 14,800 people, with roughly 40 per cent of them being children, have lost their lives in the conflict.