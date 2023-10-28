Israel-Hamas war LIVE news: Around 150 'underground targets' hit in Gaza, says Israel

Israle-Hamas war LIVE news: Israeli Defence Forces on Friday night stepped up their bombardment in Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv also knocked out the internet and communictions in the beseiged enclave, cutting off nearly 2.3 million people from contacting each other as well as the outside world.

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on October. 27.(AP)

Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari admitted that Tel Aviv has intensified the attacks in Gaza "to achieve the objectives of the war”, raising expectations that the long-anticipated ground invasion could be starting.

Multiple organisation, including the World Health Organisation, said they have completely lost contact with their people in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground in Gaza.

The war between Israel and Palestine's Hamas militant group entered its 22nd day on Saturday. Over 8,500 people have died on both sides.

The Hamas-led Health Ministry said at least 7,300 Palestinians have been killed in the retaliatory airstrikes carried out by Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza since October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel after Hamas attacked Israeli towns from the Gaza border on October 7. In addition to that, at least 222 people including foreigners were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza. Four of them have been released since then.

Here's what all has happened in the war between Israel and Hamas: