Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel increases Gaza strikes, UN says ‘humanitarian nightmare’
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Over 16,000 people, including thousands of children, have been killed in the war.
Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israel has sharply increased its strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds in a new, expanded phase of the war. On early Saturday, at least 10 people were killed and many others wounded after Israeli forces bombed a family home in southern Gaza's Khan Younis. This comes after the Israeli military on Wednesday said that its forces in Gaza were operating "in the heart of Khan Younis" for the first time.
According to the Israeli military, they have struck over 540 targets in Gaza through land, sea, and air over the past 24 hours - the most since a truce with Hamas collapsed last week.
Decrying a "spiraling humanitarian nightmare", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that nowhere in Gaza was safe for civilians.
Meanwhile, the United States vetoed a UN resolution on Friday which was backed by almost all the other Security Council members, demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The vote, including 13 members in favor and one abstaining, diplomatically isolated Washington as it shielded ally Israel.
- Sat, 09 Dec 2023 10:57 AM
IDF says it struck manned Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it struck a manned Hezbollah observation post in Lebanon during its strikes, reported ANI citing the Times of Israel. The Israeli military also added that it has identified a group of operatives at an anti-tank missile launch site, from where the attack was conducted earlier.
- Sat, 09 Dec 2023 10:07 AM
WHO urges Israel to protect humanitarian workers
Over a dozen member states of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday submitted a draft resolution that urged Israel to respect its obligations under international law to protect humanitarian workers in Gaza.
- Sat, 09 Dec 2023 09:52 AM
Israel-Hamas war live: 10 killed in Israeli strike in Gaza's Khan Younis
At least 10 people were killed and many others wounded after Israeli forces bombed a family home in southern Gaza's Khan Younis on Friday, Palestinian health officials told Reuters.