Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Will fight until the end, despite ‘global pressure’, says Netanyahu

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed that his country will continue its ongoing war with Hamas, despite ‘international pressure,’ and fight until victory is achieved.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on December 16. (AP)

Netanyahu's assertion came at a press conference on Saturday, a day after Israeli forces mistakenly killed three of the more than 100 hostages still in Hamas' captivity, more than two months after the conflict began on October 7, when the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, launched a series of attacks inside the Israeli territory. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded, and the fighting has been on since then, except for a brief period last month, when a humanitarian truce came into effect.

The conflict has claimed several thousands lives on both sides, with scores injured and displaced.