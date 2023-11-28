Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Antony Blinken to visit Israel again this week, announces US
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: On Monday, the two sides agreed to extend an ongoing ceasefire by two more days.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 53rd day on Tuesday, with a ceasefire currently being observed by the two sides. The truce, which came into effect on November 24, was extended by 48 hours on Monday, which was to be the last day of the ceasefire under the original agreement between the Israeli government and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
According to Times of Israel, Hamas has freed 69 hostages, including 50 Israelis, since Friday, when the lull in fighting came into effect; Israel, on the other hand, has set free as many as 150 Palestinians, mostly women and underage males.
The ongoing truce marks the first break in the war that began on October 7.
- Tue, 28 Nov 2023 10:23 AM
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Relatives of Israeli hostages visit Australian Parliament
Australia-based relatives of Israelis taken captive by Hamas visit the Australian Parliament in an effort to lobby for international support for all hostages to be freed.
During their 2-day visit to Canberra, the Australian Capital, the group of five will meet Australian politicians. The group will also interact with members of the community in Sydney and Melbourne during a weeklong trip, to narrate their experience.
- Tue, 28 Nov 2023 09:52 AM
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: More Israelis set to be freed by Hamas
Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has received a list of Israeli hostages Hamas says it will release on Tuesday, the first day of the extended truce agreement.
The list is currently being reviewed and notices are being delivered to the families: PMO
- Tue, 28 Nov 2023 09:27 AM
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Antony Blinken to visit Israel again
US secretary of state Antony Blinken will make another trip to the Middle East this week, his third to the region since the war began last month, the US State Department has announced.
Blinken will travel to Israel and the West Bank after attending Ukraine-focused meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday in Brussels, and Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.