Israel-Hamas War News LIVE Updates: Israel ‘killing of babies’ in Gaza must end, says Canadian PM Trudeau

Israel-Hamas War News LIVE Updates: Israeli forces entered Gaza's largest hospital on Wednesday, aiming at a Hamas command centre allegedly located beneath areas where civilians sought medical care and shelter. The Israel Defence Forces claim their operation is precise and targeted, focusing on a specific area within Al-Shifa hospital. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AP)

There are rallies urging Hamas to release hostages taken during their surprise October 7 attack on Israel, which authorities claim resulted in over 1,200 casualties.

In response, Israel launched weeks of relentless attacks on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, reportedly causing over 11,300 casualties, including thousands of children. Thus, there are also widespread criticisms of PM Benjamin Netanyahu actions.