Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel intercepts missile launched from Lebanon
- Israel-Hamas war LIVE: About 1,200 people were killed in Israel during October 7 attack by Hamas, while in Gaza, 12,000 people have been killed so far.
Israel-Hamas War News Live Updates: Israel has been waging a deadly war in Gaza against the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers following the militant group's unprecedented attack on October 7 in southern Israel. The conflict has now entered its sixth week, and Israel aims to secure the release of hostages, including a baby, dozens of children, scores of women, and a number of people in their 80s. Since the conflict began, Hamas militants have killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducted around 240 men, women, and children.
Israel is retaliating against the attack, and at least 12,000 lives have been lost so far in the Palestinian region, mostly civilians, including thousands of children, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.
Here are the latest updates:
- Two fuel tankers entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing on Friday following approval by Israel's war cabinet to facilitate regular deliveries to the besieged enclave, according to a CNN report. The tankers carried a total of 60,000 liters of diesel fuel and were authorized for use by international organizations, particularly the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), as stated by an Israeli military spokesperson. UNRWA and other humanitarian groups require at least 120,000 liters (31,700 gallons) a day to maintain life-saving functions.
- The Israeli military stated on Friday that they could extend their attack on Hamas to southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled from the ongoing fighting primarily focused on the northern part of the region. Israeli troops have been searching Gaza's largest hospital, Shifa, for a Hamas command center that Israel alleges was located under the building — a claim denied by Hamas and the hospital staff.
- On Friday, the United Nations was compelled to halt deliveries of food and other necessities to Gaza and warned of the escalating risk of widespread starvation. UNRWA couldn't bring in its aid convoy on Friday due to the communications cutoff.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained resolute on Friday in his call for Israel to exercise "maximum restraint" to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza, despite criticism from Benjamin Netanyahu following his earlier statements.
- Israeli military forces on Friday killed five Palestinians, including three militants, across the West Bank region, in a crackdown aimed at Hamas and other militant groups active there.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 18 Nov 2023 08:40 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel intercepts missile launched from Lebanon, says report
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel “successfully intercepted” a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon at a remotely manned military aircraft, as reported by the Times of Israel citing the Israel Defense Forces. This prompted air raid sirens to go off in northern Israel.
The Israeli military further said “no crossing into Israeli territory was detected.” The Times of Israel report quoted the IDF as saying the alerts were triggered by the interceptions.
Earlier, the IDF mentioned that Israeli fighter jets and combat helicopters conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon on Friday evening, as per The Times of Israel report. These airstrikes were carried out in response to repeated missile and rocket attacks on northern Israel.
- Sat, 18 Nov 2023 08:15 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Not asking for moon,’ UN official pleads for ceasefire
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: A United Nations official on Friday renewed calls for a "humanitarian ceasefire" to allow aid to reach the 2.2 million people trapped in the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7, AFP reported. "We are not asking for the moon," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in an address to the UN General Assembly.
"We are asking for the basic measures required to meet the essential needs of the civilian population and stem the course of this crisis," Griffiths said.
"Call it what you will, but the requirement, from a humanitarian point of view, is simple. Stop the fighting to allow civilians to move safely," he further said.
(With AFP inputs)