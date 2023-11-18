Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel intercepts missile launched from Lebanon

Israel-Hamas War News Live Updates: Israel has been waging a deadly war in Gaza against the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers following the militant group's unprecedented attack on October 7 in southern Israel. The conflict has now entered its sixth week, and Israel aims to secure the release of hostages, including a baby, dozens of children, scores of women, and a number of people in their 80s. Since the conflict began, Hamas militants have killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducted around 240 men, women, and children.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (AP)

Israel is retaliating against the attack, and at least 12,000 lives have been lost so far in the Palestinian region, mostly civilians, including thousands of children, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

Here are the latest updates: