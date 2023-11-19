Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: WHO's humanitarian team assesses situation at Gaza's Shifa hospital

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The war between Israel and Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers has entered its seventh week following Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7 in southern Israel that killed over 1,200 people. According to the health ministry in Gaza, the death toll has now reached over 12,300 - including children, while thousands of people are missing and displaced. Amid this, Israel is aiming to secure the release of hostages held by the Hamas. Damage arround the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City's al-Rimal district. More than 10,000 people have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Here are the latest updates:

• Hundreds of people have left the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza following Israel's demand to immediately clear the hospital. According to the Hamas health ministry in Gaza, around 120 injured individuals and premature babies remained in the hospital, and they were coordinating with the Red Cross for the infants' care.

• On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes targeted residential buildings in southern Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 32 Palestinians, Reuters reported citing medical sources.

• Israel issued a fresh advisory to Palestinians residing in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, urging them to relocate away from potential conflict areas and move closer to humanitarian assistance.

• Hamas on Saturday said that it lost contact with groups assigned to guard some hostages, however, did not give a particular number of how many of the approximately 240 hostages held in Gaza were unaccounted for.