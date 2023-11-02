Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: 15 Israeli soldiers killed during ground operation of Gaza

Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: A series of heavy airstrikes has targeted the Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with Israeli forces advancing towards the city's residential areas. While Hamas reports Palestinian casualties, Israel claims to have targeted militant leaders in the camp. The conflict has entered its 25th day, allowing some foreign nationals and seriously injured Palestinians to leave Gaza. Israel believes that Gaza City houses significant Hamas military infrastructure, including tunnels. An agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, enables limited evacuations through the Rafah crossing. Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya refugee camp on the outskirts of Gaza City on Oct. 31, 2023. In just 25 days of war, more than 3,600 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza, according to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry. (AP)

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, over 8,800 Palestinians have died so far mainly women and minors, along with 22,000 injuries. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, mostly civilians from Hamas' initial attack, have died. Palestinian militants also abducted around 240 people and continue to fire rockets into Israel.

Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on October 7.

Latest updates here:

The US State Department expressed its primary concern of reopening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, not only for cargo transport but also for the evacuation of US citizens and other foreign nationals. President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a humanitarian "pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict to facilitate the release of prisoners. He made this statement during a campaign fundraiser when a protester interrupted him, demanding a ceasefire. Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the reported deaths of at least 195 Palestinians, with around 120 people still missing under the rubble, and over 777 others wounded. Israel, on the other hand, claimed that its targets included Hamas leaders in the camp. By mid-Wednesday, 335 foreign passport holders had left Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Additionally, 76 Palestinian patients and their companions were evacuated for medical treatment in Egypt, with plans for over 400 foreign passport holders to leave Gaza. The White House expected a small number of American citizens to be part of the evacuees, while citizens from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were also among those being evacuated. Sixteen Israeli soldiers lost their lives in Gaza since the commencement of the ground operation. Around 800,000 Palestinians followed evacuation orders and moved south from northern Gaza, but many remained. Israel allowed some humanitarian aid to enter from Egypt, but aid organisations stressed that more assistance was needed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON