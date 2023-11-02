Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: 15 Israeli soldiers killed during ground operation of Gaza
Israel Hamas war LIVE: Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' attack on October 7.
Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: A series of heavy airstrikes has targeted the Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with Israeli forces advancing towards the city's residential areas. While Hamas reports Palestinian casualties, Israel claims to have targeted militant leaders in the camp. The conflict has entered its 25th day, allowing some foreign nationals and seriously injured Palestinians to leave Gaza. Israel believes that Gaza City houses significant Hamas military infrastructure, including tunnels. An agreement between Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, enables limited evacuations through the Rafah crossing.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, over 8,800 Palestinians have died so far mainly women and minors, along with 22,000 injuries. On the Israeli side, over 1,400 people, mostly civilians from Hamas' initial attack, have died. Palestinian militants also abducted around 240 people and continue to fire rockets into Israel.
Israeli ground troops have advanced to Gaza City in heavy fighting with militants following Hamas' killing of roughly 1,400 Israelis on October 7.
- The US State Department expressed its primary concern of reopening the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza, not only for cargo transport but also for the evacuation of US citizens and other foreign nationals.
- President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a humanitarian "pause" in the Israel-Hamas conflict to facilitate the release of prisoners. He made this statement during a campaign fundraiser when a protester interrupted him, demanding a ceasefire.
- Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp resulted in the reported deaths of at least 195 Palestinians, with around 120 people still missing under the rubble, and over 777 others wounded. Israel, on the other hand, claimed that its targets included Hamas leaders in the camp.
- By mid-Wednesday, 335 foreign passport holders had left Gaza via the Rafah crossing into Egypt. Additionally, 76 Palestinian patients and their companions were evacuated for medical treatment in Egypt, with plans for over 400 foreign passport holders to leave Gaza.
- The White House expected a small number of American citizens to be part of the evacuees, while citizens from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom were also among those being evacuated.
- Sixteen Israeli soldiers lost their lives in Gaza since the commencement of the ground operation. Around 800,000 Palestinians followed evacuation orders and moved south from northern Gaza, but many remained. Israel allowed some humanitarian aid to enter from Egypt, but aid organisations stressed that more assistance was needed.
- Nov 02, 2023 07:41 AM IST
Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: 15 Israeli soldiers killed during ground operation of Gaza, says report
At least 15 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives in the ground invasion of Gaza since Tuesday, according to a New York Times report. The Israeli forces have been advancing further into the region, targeting numerous sites associated with the Hamas terror group. These 15 casualties, primarily infantry soldiers, represent the first publicly confirmed Israeli military losses within Gaza since the ground invasion began last Friday, the report further said.
In Israel, the soldiers' identities were prominently displayed on various news websites, while their names were announced on live television when the military confirmed their deaths on Wednesday.
The Israeli military reported that it had targeted over 11,000 sites in the Gaza Strip in response to the devastating attacks by Hamas that occurred on October 7, leading to the loss of over 1,400 Israeli lives and the abduction of more than 200 individuals.
- Nov 02, 2023 07:06 AM IST
Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: Gaza claims over 195 killed in Israeli strikes on refugee camp
Gaza's Hamas-run government media office on Thursday said that at least 195 Palestinians lost their lives in the two Israeli attacks on Jabalia refugee camp, and 120 people remain missing under the rubble, Reuters reported. Additionally, at least 777 individuals were wounded, as stated in their official release.
United Nations human rights officials said that the strikes on the camp might constitute a “war crime” due to the high number of civilian casualties and the extensive destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes.”
On the other hand, Israel contended that its airstrikes on Tuesday and Wednesday targeted two Hamas military leaders in Jabalia, which is Gaza's largest refugee camp. Israel further asserted that the group had established command centers and other “terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians.”
- Nov 02, 2023 06:38 AM IST
Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: Initial group of foreign nationals, injured Palestinians depart Gaza for Egypt, says report
A group of foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians has crossed from Gaza into Egypt, marking the first such evacuation since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in early October, Bloomberg reported citing Egypt's Extra News TV channel. The report further said that a video footage broadcasted on the channel showed individuals disembarking from a bus, some carrying luggage, after crossing through the Rafah border point.
Ambulances also entered Gaza to transport around 80 injured Palestinians for treatment in Egyptian medical facilities.
As of 3.30 pm local time, around 160 people had crossed into Egypt from Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the interior ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory. Their nationalities were not immediately disclosed. This evacuation arrangement was mediated by Qatar in collaboration with the United States, as per an informed source.
The agreement, separate from discussions to increase aid delivery to Gaza, aims to allow roughly 500 people to depart each day, with the exclusion of those without foreign passports, at least for the time being.
- Nov 02, 2023 06:24 AM IST
Israel Hamas war news LIVE updates: Biden urges for humanitarian ‘pause’ in conflict to free hostages
President Joe Biden has suggested that Israel and Hamas should temporarily "pause" their hostilities to facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza, although he did not explicitly endorse a complete ceasefire.
During a political fundraiser in Minneapolis, a protester interrupted Biden's speech and called for an immediate ceasefire. In response, Biden said, "I think we need a pause. A pause means give time to get the prisoners out." Biden also credited himself with influencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow time for hostage release before launching a ground invasion and convincing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to permit the evacuation of foreigners and wounded Palestinians from Gaza through Egypt.
