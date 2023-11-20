Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: 31 babies in critical condition evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The war has entered its seventh week in which over 12,300 people, including children have been killed.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: The war between Israel and Hamas has entered its seventh week following Hamas' unprecedented attack on October 7 in southern Israel that killed over 1,200 people. According to the health ministry in Gaza, over 12,300 - including children, have been killed. Meanwhile, Gaza's main hospital - Al-Shifa - is reeling under a grave situation as Israel ordered its immediate evacuation on Saturday.
• A World Health Organisation (WHO) team that visited Shifa hospital for an hour on Saturday said that it has become a “death zone”. According to the team, the hospital corridors were filled with medical and solid waste, increasing the risk of infection for patients who were “terrified for their safety and health, and pleaded for evacuation.”
• The Israeli army claimed that it had found strong evidence supporting its claims that Hamas maintains a sprawling command post inside and under the Shifa hospital.
• The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that it found a 55-meter (60-yard) tunnel about 10 meters under the hospital’s 20-acre complex, which includes several buildings, garages, and a plaza. It said the tunnel included a staircase, blast-proof door, and a firing hole that could be used by snipers.
• Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that there is no deal yet with Hamas to free the hostages.
- Nov 20, 2023 06:26 AM IST
The health officials in Gaza on Sunday said that 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were evacuated safely from Gaza's main Al-Shifa hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remained stranded.