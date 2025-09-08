Israel has accepted Trump's Gaza ceasefire proposal, foreign minister says

JERUSALEM: Israel has accepted a Gaza ceasefire proposal from U.S President Donald Trump, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar speaks during a news conference in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo(REUTERS)

Speaking at a press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest, Saar said that Israel was ready to accept a full deal ending the war that would include the release of hostages and Hamas laying down its arms.