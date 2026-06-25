Israel has withdrawn from some parts in South Lebanon: US official amid talks

Israel has withdrawn from some of the southern Lebanese territory it has occupied in its war with Hezbollah, a U.S. State Department official said on Thursday, adding that Lebanon's armed forces should now step in.

US State Department official claims that Israel has withdrawn troops from some parts of South Lebanon, Israel passes no immediate comment (AFP)

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There was no immediate comment from Israel. A senior Lebanese security official said they were unaware of any withdrawal of Israeli troops from Israel's so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon.

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The State Department official did not say how much territory Israel withdrew from or where exactly the pullback occurred. Israel and Lebanon have been holding U.S.-brokered talks in Washington aimed in part at halting fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

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"Israel has already taken a concrete step by pulling back from a part of its buffer zone. This is a significant demonstration of good faith toward Lebanon’s legitimate government," the official said.

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"The (Lebanese Armed Forces) should now move in and verifiably clear out terrorist weapons and infrastructure. This model will be repeated across South Lebanon, enabling the safe return of displaced families, reconstruction of the south, and the restoration of full Lebanese sovereignty," the official added.