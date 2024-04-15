Israel-Iran News LIVE: US not to participate in Israeli retaliation against drone strike, warns Biden

Israel-Iran News LIVE: Iran launched a massive attack against Israel on April 14 as a retaliation against the attack carried out by the Israeli military against the former's embassy, killing a senior official. The highly anticipated retaliation by Iran involved launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles into Israel, making it the biggest drone attack carried out by any country. This is the first time that Iran has directly attacked Israel, despite the decades-long strain on their bilateral ties....Read More

The Israeli military said that they intecepted around 300 drones and missiles, and the attack caused minimal damage. The authorities told Israeli citizens to stay on alert as the military continues to secure the airspace even more.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United Stated helped Israel “take down almost all the missiles”, issuing a strong condemnation of the attack launched by Iran. Biden said, “Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel.”

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the drone strike was aimed at destroying “specific targets” in Israel.

Iran previously vowed to retaliate against the strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 which ended up killing seven officials, including one high ranking officer. While Israel was accused of carrying out the attack, the country didn't confirm or deny the same.