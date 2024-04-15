Israel-Iran News LIVE: US not to participate in Israeli retaliation against drone strike, warns Biden
Israel-Iran News LIVE: Iran launched a massive attack against Israel on April 14 as a retaliation against the attack carried out by the Israeli military against the former's embassy, killing a senior official. The highly anticipated retaliation by Iran involved launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles into Israel, making it the biggest drone attack carried out by any country. This is the first time that Iran has directly attacked Israel, despite the decades-long strain on their bilateral ties....Read More
The Israeli military said that they intecepted around 300 drones and missiles, and the attack caused minimal damage. The authorities told Israeli citizens to stay on alert as the military continues to secure the airspace even more.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the United Stated helped Israel “take down almost all the missiles”, issuing a strong condemnation of the attack launched by Iran. Biden said, “Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel.”
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the drone strike was aimed at destroying “specific targets” in Israel.
Iran previously vowed to retaliate against the strike on its consulate in Syria on April 1 which ended up killing seven officials, including one high ranking officer. While Israel was accused of carrying out the attack, the country didn't confirm or deny the same.
Israel-Iran News LIVE: US destroyed over 80 Iranian UAVs during attack
The United States said in a statement that it destroyed more than 80 UAVs and at least six ballistic missiles launched by Iran at Israel on April 14 as a retaliation attack.
Israel-Iran News LIVE: Sirens blare in Israel, day after drone attack
Just a day after the drone attack by Iran, sirens are blaring in northern Israel, near its border with Lebanon, reported The Spectator Index.
Israel-Iran News LIVE: Israel to reopen schools today
A day after Iran launched drone attacks across its airspace, Israeli government decided to reopen the schools in the country. The government, however, issued a warning to the citizens, urging them to be on alert.
Israel-Iran News LIVE: Did Iran give warning before launching attack?
Turkish, Jordanian and Iraqi officials claimed on Sunday that Iran issued a warning days before launching its drone attack, but the United Stated denied this claim, saying that the Washington recieved no warning.
Israel-Iran News LIVE: US not to participate in retaliation by Israel
The United Stated on Monday said that they will not participate in any retaliation attacks carried out by Israel against Iran, an action which is being favoured by the war cabinet of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.