Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Antony Blinken meets Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour

Antony Blinken meets Saudi crown prince on Mideast crisis tour

AFP |
Oct 15, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Blinken has been touring the region since Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel on October 7.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a crisis tour of the Middle East, met Sunday with the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, which has put on hold normalisation with Israel.

The top US diplomat began meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at his palace in Riyadh just after 7:30 am (0430 GMT), a US official said.

Blinken has been touring the region since Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel on October 7 and killed 1,300 people, sparking a massive retaliatory campaign targeting the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 2,200 people.

Before the violence, the Saudi crown prince, known by his initials MBS, had spoken of progress in US-led diplomacy to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Saudi Arabia has put the process on hold after the violence, with some suspecting that Hamas wanted to stop normalisation for fear it would further weaken the Palestinian cause.

Saudi Arabia is the guardian of Islam's two holiest sites, making recognition a historic coup for Israel, which in 2020 normalised relations with three other Arab states.

As part of a package, Saudi Arabia – which like Israel has tense relations with Iran's Shiite clerical state – has been seeking security guarantees from the United States, its longtime partner and consumer of its oil.

But MBS is deeply controversial in the United States, where intelligence linked him to the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi journalist.

President Joe Biden – who once vowed to make the kingdom a pariah – drew protests at home after a visit to Saudi Arabia last year when he shared a friendly fist-bump with MBS.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel palestine saudi arabia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP