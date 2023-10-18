Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Islamic Jihad responsible for Gaza hospital strike,’ says Israel Defence Forces

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza on Tuesday said that an Israeli air strike on a hospital in the Palestinian enclave has killed around 500 people. The death toll was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul, and Amman. However, Israel said that a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.

Palestinian families rush out of their homes after Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.(AP)

US President Joe Biden said that he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion" at the hospital in Gaza. In a statement, he said he spoke with the leaders of Jordan and Israel and “directed the national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 12th day on Wednesday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it last began on October 7. Thousands of people who have been displaced have flocked to hospitals, seeking refuge around them in hopes they will be safer.