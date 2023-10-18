Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: ‘Islamic Jihad responsible for Gaza hospital strike,’ says Israel Defence Forces
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 12th day on Wednesday, killing over 4,000 people on both sides.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza on Tuesday said that an Israeli air strike on a hospital in the Palestinian enclave has killed around 500 people. The death toll was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul, and Amman. However, Israel said that a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.
US President Joe Biden said that he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion" at the hospital in Gaza. In a statement, he said he spoke with the leaders of Jordan and Israel and “directed the national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”
The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 12th day on Wednesday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it last began on October 7. Thousands of people who have been displaced have flocked to hospitals, seeking refuge around them in hopes they will be safer.
- Wed, 18 Oct 2023 06:28 AM
Israel PM on Gaza hospital strike
On the deadly strike on hospital in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The entire world should know - It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”
- Wed, 18 Oct 2023 06:08 AM
Israel Defence Forces blames Islamic Jihad for Gaza hospital strike
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on Wednesday blamed the Islamic Jihad for the Gaza hospital strike that killed around 500 people. “I can confirm that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, at the time it was hit. Intelligence from a few sources indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” he said.
- Wed, 18 Oct 2023 06:03 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Biden expresses outrage over Gaza hospital attack
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was "outraged" by the explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 people and said he had directed his national security team to gather information about exactly what had happened.
“I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff, and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” the statement read.
- Wed, 18 Oct 2023 06:02 AM
Biden speaks to Israel PM, Jordan King on Gaza hospital strike
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel after a deadly hospital attack in Gaza left hundreds dead, the White House said. Reportedly, Biden was also briefed on the attack by his national security team and spoke over the phone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.