Israel-Hamas war: Kerala woman in Israel recounts horror, says ‘Held on to door…they destroyed everything’

Israel and Gaza have been exchanging fire for the past 12 days since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7 killing at least 1,300 people. Several people either rushed to safety zones or were stuck inside their houses as Hamas militants barged into the homes of innocent Israelis and destroyed them. Ms Sabitha, a caregiver from Kerala in Israel

One such survivor of the Hamas attack - a Kerala woman - Sabitha - who is a caregiver in Israel, recounted her horror. Sharing a video of the survivor narrating her story, an X (formerly known as Twitter) account ‘Israel in India’ called her an “Indian superwoman”.

“Listen to this story of Ms Sabitha, a caregiver from Kerala, as she shares how she and Meera Mohanan saved the Israeli civilians they were taking care of by holding the door handle and preventing the Hamas Terrorists from bursting in and killing them,” the post read.

Narrating her experience, Sabitha said, “I have been working along the border for three years. We are two caregivers working at home here, taking care of an old lady with the als disease…It was my night duty and I was about to leave when around 6:30 we heard the sirens and ran to a safety room. It was non-stop.”

“Suddenly, the old woman's daughter told us things were getting out of hand. We didn't know what to do...she asked to lock the front and back doors. Within a few minutes, we heard the terrorists breaking into our house, shooting, breaking glasses. We were there for half an hour holding onto the door. The terrorists were in the house from almost 7:30...they were trying to open the door from outside but we tried our best to hold on to the door. They hit the door and shot at it,” Sabitha said.

The caregiver added that while the shooting stopped after a while, they heard it again around 1 pm.

“Schmulik - the father of the house - told us that Israel's army had come to save us. He went out of the house to see how everything was completely destroyed. My emergency bag was taken...We never expected a terrorist attack but we knew missiles would be falling and when it happened, we used to go into the safety rooms. But on that day, there was no time for us to do anything,” she said.

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 12th day on Wednesday. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it last began on October 7. Thousands of people who have been displaced have flocked to hospitals, seeking refuge around them in hopes they will be safer.

