Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: 'Islamic Jihad responsible for Gaza hospital strike,' says Israel Defence Forces

Oct 18, 2023 06:28 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 12th day on Wednesday, killing over 4,000 people on both sides.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza on Tuesday said that an Israeli air strike on a hospital in the Palestinian enclave has killed around 500 people. The death toll was by far the highest of any single incident in Gaza during the current violence, triggering protests in the occupied West Bank, Istanbul, and Amman. However, Israel said that a Palestinian barrage had caused the blast.

Palestinian families rush out of their homes after Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.
Palestinian families rush out of their homes after Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.(AP)

US President Joe Biden said that he is "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion" at the hospital in Gaza. In a statement, he said he spoke with the leaders of Jordan and Israel and “directed the national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened.”

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 12th day on Wednesday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it last began on October 7. Thousands of people who have been displaced have flocked to hospitals, seeking refuge around them in hopes they will be safer.

  • Oct 18, 2023 06:28 AM IST

    Israel PM on Gaza hospital strike

    On the deadly strike on hospital in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “The entire world should know - It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”

  • Oct 18, 2023 06:08 AM IST

    Israel Defence Forces blames Islamic Jihad for Gaza hospital strike

    Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on Wednesday blamed the Islamic Jihad for the Gaza hospital strike that killed around 500 people. “I can confirm that an analysis by the IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, at the time it was hit. Intelligence from a few sources indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza,” he said.

  • Oct 18, 2023 06:03 AM IST

    Israel-Hamas war: Biden expresses outrage over Gaza hospital attack

    US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was "outraged" by the explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed about 500 people and said he had directed his national security team to gather information about exactly what had happened.

    “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted. The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff, and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy,” the statement read.

  • Oct 18, 2023 06:02 AM IST

    Biden speaks to Israel PM, Jordan King on Gaza hospital strike

    US President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel after a deadly hospital attack in Gaza left hundreds dead, the White House said. Reportedly, Biden was also briefed on the attack by his national security team and spoke over the phone with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

israel hamas palestine
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 'Islamic Jihad responsible for Gaza strike,' says IDF

Updated on Oct 18, 2023 06:28 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 12th day on Wednesday, killing over 4,000 people on both sides.

live Palestinian families rush out of their homes after Israeli airstrikes targeting their neighbourhood in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.(AP)
ByManjiri Chitre

Netanyahu deletes 'children of darkness' post after Gaza hospital attacked

As hundreds died in the Gaza hospital attack including children, Netanyahu's ‘children of darkness’ tweet was deleted.

Netanyahu said Palestinian terrorists were responsible for the strike on Gaza hospital. (via REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Oct 18, 2023 06:00 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Biden ‘outraged’ by Gaza hospital blast killing 500; Israel, Hamas trade charges

The Hamas-run health ministry said an Israeli airstrike killed at least 500 people at al-Ahli Hospital, but Israeli authorities denied involvement.

Wounded Palestinians sit in al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, after arriving from al-Ahli hospital following an explosion there, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 18, 2023 05:55 AM IST
ByKunal Gaurav

Biden considering $100 billion funding request that includes Israel, Ukraine aid

US Senate leaders had said earlier they expected Biden to send them a request by end of this week for billions of dollars in aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden (AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 18, 2023 05:04 AM IST
Reuters |

Israel-Hamas war: In Gaza's deadliest day, hospital strike kills about 500

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "barbaric terrorists" in Gaza had attacked the Gaza hospital, not Israel's military.

Wounded Palestinians Ahli Arab hospital at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP)
world news
Updated on Oct 18, 2023 05:01 AM IST
Reuters |

Biden cancels Jordan visit as summit plans with Egypt-Palestine fall through

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi announced earlier Tuesday that proposed summit between Biden, Abdullah II, Abbas and Egypt's El-Sisi was canceled.

US President Joe Biden(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 18, 2023 04:45 AM IST
Bloomberg |

Gulf states extend $100 million in ‘urgent’ aid to Gaza

After an extraordinary meeting in Muscat, the bloc's foreign ministers pledged "an urgent humanitarian relief operation" with "relief aid worth $100 million".

An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after an Israeli air strike hit the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Gaza Health Ministry in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 18, 2023 03:05 AM IST
AFP |

Attack on Gaza hospital ‘unprecedented’ in scale: WHO

The deadliest Gaza incident since Israel's retaliation for a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7 killed at least 500.

An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after an Israeli air strike hit the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Gaza Health Ministry, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023.(REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 18, 2023 03:03 AM IST
Reuters |

Israel denies involvement in Gaza hospital strike, citing Palestinian Rocket

The strike that killed at least 500 people occurred while the US was attempting to persuade Israel to permit the delivery of supplies to the Gaza Strip.

People clash with Palestinian security forces during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on October 17, 2023.(AFP)
world news
Updated on Oct 18, 2023 04:48 AM IST
AP |

Palestine's Abbas cancels planned Biden meeting after Gaza hospital strike

Mahmoud Abbas has canceled a planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, following an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that killed hundreds.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (REUTERS)
world news
Published on Oct 18, 2023 01:09 AM IST
Reuters |

Republican Jim Jordan falls short in US House Speaker bid on first ballot

US House Speaker voting: More voting is expected as Jordan works to shore up support to replace the ousted Kevin McCarthy for the job.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top contender in the race to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, reacts as he watches his bid to become Speaker fail in the first round of voting on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Oct 18, 2023 04:49 AM IST
AP |

Vladimir Putin jabs Joe Biden: US should learn to respect others

Joe Biden had said, “Imagine what happens if we, in fact, unite all of Europe and Putin is finally put down.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin looks on.(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:56 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

Russia says it need no longer obey UN restriction on missile technology for Iran

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal, known as the JCPOA.

A view the Red Square with the Historical Museum, right, and the Kremlin Towers in background in Moscow, Russia,(AP)
world news
Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:56 PM IST
Reuters |

Rishi Sunak on Hamas war: ‘Working to prevent escalation’. He may visit Israel

Israel-Hamas War: Rishi Sunak spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the tense situation in Israel and Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak speaking during a statement on the situation in Israel and Gaza in the House of Commons, in London.(AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:40 PM IST
ByMallika Soni

How international law applies to war: Hamas and Israel may both have broken it

Israel-Hamas War: Enforcing the law amid the fog of war is difficult. Holding perpetrators to account once conflicts are over has often proved elusive.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers block their ears as a M109 155mm self-propelled howitzer fires rounds from near the Israeli border with Gaza.(AFP)
world news
Published on Oct 17, 2023 10:31 PM IST
AP |
