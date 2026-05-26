Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital in Jerusalem: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday evening, his office reportedly said a statement. The statement was issued after local media reported that he had been taken to the hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Netanyahu was undergoing unspecified dental treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu's health also came under speculation during the early weeks of the US-Israel war with Iran, after fake AI-generated images went viral online claiming he had died. The Israeli leader later shared a video of himself visiting a Jerusalem cafe in March to dismiss the rumours.

Netanyahu's health concerns

The 76-year-old's health has remained under scrutiny after several incidents received backlash over claims that medical information had been withheld from the public.

These developments also fuelled speculation in Israel about his overall health condition, the report said.

Last month, Netanyahu revealed in a lengthy social media post that he had recently undergone successful radiation treatment at Hadassah for a malignant tumor in his prostate, but had held off on informing the public, claiming Iran would have used the information to “spread propaganda against Israel” during the ongoing war at that time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He did not specify when he was diagnosed, when he began treatment, or when treatment had ended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He did not specify when he was diagnosed, when he began treatment, or when treatment had ended. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu also had a pacemaker implanted in July 2023, a hernia surgery in March 2024, and a prostate removal surgery in December 2024. ‘My medical condition is proper’: Netanyahu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu also had a pacemaker implanted in July 2023, a hernia surgery in March 2024, and a prostate removal surgery in December 2024. ‘My medical condition is proper’: Netanyahu {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu said earlier this month that his health condition was “proper” and “excellent” while testifying in the defamation lawsuit he filed against attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak and journalists Uri Misgav and Ben Caspit over reports related to his health and fitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu said earlier this month that his health condition was “proper” and “excellent” while testifying in the defamation lawsuit he filed against attorney Gonen Ben Itzhak and journalists Uri Misgav and Ben Caspit over reports related to his health and fitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My medical condition is proper, and some say excellent,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post. “I did not suffer from pancreatic cancer. If that were the case, I would no longer be here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My medical condition is proper, and some say excellent,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post. “I did not suffer from pancreatic cancer. If that were the case, I would no longer be here.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also said that he exercises regularly, undergoes medical examinations, and that his health indicators were “completely normal.”

With inputs from agencies

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

benjamin netanyahu israel jerusalem Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON