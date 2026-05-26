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Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu taken to hospital in Jerusalem: Report

Netanyahu's office issued a statement after local media reported that he had been taken to the hospital.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 11:20 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem on Monday evening, his office reportedly said a statement. The statement was issued after local media reported that he had been taken to the hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Jerusalem.(REUTERS)

Netanyahu was undergoing unspecified dental treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu's health also came under speculation during the early weeks of the US-Israel war with Iran, after fake AI-generated images went viral online claiming he had died. The Israeli leader later shared a video of himself visiting a Jerusalem cafe in March to dismiss the rumours.

Netanyahu's health concerns

The 76-year-old's health has remained under scrutiny after several incidents received backlash over claims that medical information had been withheld from the public.

These developments also fuelled speculation in Israel about his overall health condition, the report said.

Last month, Netanyahu revealed in a lengthy social media post that he had recently undergone successful radiation treatment at Hadassah for a malignant tumor in his prostate, but had held off on informing the public, claiming Iran would have used the information to “spread propaganda against Israel” during the ongoing war at that time.

He also said that he exercises regularly, undergoes medical examinations, and that his health indicators were “completely normal.”

With inputs from agencies

 
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