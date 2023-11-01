News / World News / Israel PM Netanyahu vows ‘victory’ against Hamas in long Gaza war despite ‘painful losses’

Israel PM Netanyahu vows ‘victory’ against Hamas in long Gaza war despite ‘painful losses’

ByHT News Desk
Nov 01, 2023 03:28 PM IST

Israel-Hamas war: Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel's war on Hamas despite suffering "painful losses" in ground fighting inside the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the war in Gaza would be long but “victorious”, even as Palestine-based Hamas militants claimed that seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israeli forces' bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference.(REUTERS)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference.(REUTERS)

"We are in a tough war. It will be a long war. We have important achievements in it, but also painful losses. We know - each of our soldiers is a whole world. The entire nation of Israel embraces you, the families, from the bottom of our hearts. We are all with you in your time of great sorrow," Netanyahu said in a statement in which he also mourned mounting military losses.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Our soldiers fell in an unjust war, the war for the house. I promise you citizens of Israel: we will continue until we fulfill the mission - we will continue until victory. I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory," he added.

Dozens of bodies were seen on Tuesday at the Jabalia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex.

"Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports," said a statement from the Hamas military wing.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out