Israel PM Netanyahu vows ‘victory’ against Hamas in long Gaza war despite ‘painful losses’

Israel-Hamas war updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the war in Gaza would be long but “victorious”, even as Palestine-based Hamas militants claimed that seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, were killed in Israeli forces' bombing of Gaza's largest refugee camp. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference.(REUTERS)

"We are in a tough war. It will be a long war. We have important achievements in it, but also painful losses. We know - each of our soldiers is a whole world. The entire nation of Israel embraces you, the families, from the bottom of our hearts. We are all with you in your time of great sorrow," Netanyahu said in a statement in which he also mourned mounting military losses.

"Our soldiers fell in an unjust war, the war for the house. I promise you citizens of Israel: we will continue until we fulfill the mission - we will continue until victory. I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory," he added.

Dozens of bodies were seen on Tuesday at the Jabalia camp where Israel said it killed a Hamas military commander in a strike on a tunnel complex.

"Seven detainees were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three holders of foreign passports," said a statement from the Hamas military wing.

