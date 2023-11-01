News / World News / Hamas says 7 hostages killed in Israel's Jabalia refugee camp air strike

Hamas says 7 hostages killed in Israel's Jabalia refugee camp air strike

ByVaibhav Tiwari
Nov 01, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the country's war against Hamas will continue despite "painful losses".

Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades claimed on Wednesday that Israel's air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday, led to the death of 7 hostages, including three with foreign passports.

Israeli army soldiers inspect some of the hundreds of burnt vehicles that were destroyed in the October 7 attack. (AFP)
Hamas had taken around 240 people hostage on October 7, when its terrorists stormed Israel cities and murdered 1400 people, including women and children. The group has released four civilians, including two American citizens. The Israeli forces have rescued a soldier from Hamas' captivity.

Israel on Wednesday claimed that it eliminated a Hamas commander with the air strike. Hamas, however, denied that any of its military leaders were killed in the attack. The authorities in Palestine claimed 50 civilians died in the attack.

Meanwhile, Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the country's war against Hamas will continue despite "painful losses" in ground fighting inside the Gaza Strip.

"We have so many important achievements, but also painful losses. We know that every soldier of ours is an entire world," Netanyahu said in a televised address after the army confirmed at least 11 soldiers killed in ground fighting on Tuesday.

"We will continue until victory," he added.

On Wednesday, a number of foreigners and critically wounded people were being released by Hamas after a Qatar-brokered deal.

Palestinian telecommunications provider Paltel said today that communications and internet services were shut down on Wednesday.

After bombarding the Gaza Strip for weeks, Israel has sent its ground forces into the enclave. The country has vowed to wipe out Hamas from the face of the earth.

Israel's retaliatory attacks have triggered a humanitarian crisis in Gaza as over 8500 Palestinians, including 3542 children, have died since October 7. The country has also largely blocked humanitarian assistance.

With inputs from AFP, Reuters

    Vaibhav Tiwari

    Multimedia journalist with over 12 years of experience. Loves news, lives for motorcycles, music and movies!

