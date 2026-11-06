Israel president to name PM candidate on Sunday as Arab parties back Gadi Eisenkot over Netanyahu

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will announce on Sunday, November 8, which lawmaker he will ask to form the next government after opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot received more recommendations than Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gadi Eisenkot receives 67 recommendations, while Netanyahu gets 46 as Israel's president prepares to choose the next government leader. (Photo by Maya LEVIN and Jewel SAMAD / various sources / AFP) (AFP)

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During consultations with political parties on Thursday, 67 members of the 120-seat Knesset backed Eisenkot, while 46 recommended Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers did not support either candidate, according to AFP.

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Although Eisenkot received more recommendations, he still faces challenges in putting together a coalition that can command a majority in parliament. The backing of Arab-led parties has strengthened his position, but disagreements within the opposition could affect government formation.

Deep Dive Why was Isaac Herzog unsure whether Gadi Eisenkot could form Israel’s next government despite receiving 67 recommendations? Herzog said mutual vetoes between and within political blocs made it unclear who could build a stable coalition. Recommendations do not guarantee that parties will join a government. How did Arab party support affect Eisenkot’s chances of forming a government? The Joint List and Ra’am recommended Eisenkot, helping bring his total to 67 recommendations—more than the 61-seat threshold for a Knesset majority. But opposition disagreements mean their support does not guarantee a governing coalition. How long does Israel’s designated prime minister have to form a government? The law gives the candidate appointed by Herzog 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension. If the attempt fails, Herzog can give another lawmaker the opportunity.

Herzog said the final decision would depend on which candidate he believes can successfully form a government.

“The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the authority vested in me by law is to determine who has the ability to form a government, and that is not entirely clear, given the mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves,” he said on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} “I will try to determine this directly and quickly, in personal talks with some of the party leaders.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will try to determine this directly and quickly, in personal talks with some of the party leaders.” {{/usCountry}}

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Arab parties support Eisenkot despite coalition differences

The Joint List, which holds 11 seats, and the eight-member Ra'am party both recommended Eisenkot during their meetings with Herzog. Both parties announced their support on Thursday, AFP reported.

Their support brought his total recommendations to 67, above the 61 needed for a majority in the Knesset.

However, the recommendations do not guarantee that all 19 Arab lawmakers will join an Eisenkot-led government. The opposition remains divided over whether to include Arab parties in a future coalition.

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Avigdor Liberman, leader of Yisrael Beiteinu, has previously opposed a government that depends on Arab-party support. He has criticised Arab lawmakers for not explicitly describing Hamas as a terrorist organisation, although Arab parties have condemned its October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

United Torah Judaism refuses to back Netanyahu

Netanyahu also faced a setback when United Torah Judaism declined to recommend him to Herzog. The ultra-Orthodox party, which has seven seats, also refused to back Eisenkot.

The disagreement centres partly on military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox religious students. Netanyahu has maintained the exemption but has not passed legislation to secure it permanently. The issue has created tensions as Israeli reservists continue to serve during the wars involving Gaza, Lebanon and Iran.

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United Torah Judaism lawmaker Isaac Pindrus said the issue would remain a priority for the party in the next government.

"In whatever government is next formed, our immediate item is sorting out the status of Torah students," he said.

Eisenkot faces coalition talks as Netanyahu remains caretaker PM

Eisenkot's Yashar party called for a new national emergency government, saying voters had expressed a desire for political change. The party made the statement on Thursday, according to AFP.

However, the opposition will need to resolve its differences before it can put together a working coalition.

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Under Israeli law, the candidate appointed by Herzog will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible extension of 14 days. If the attempt fails, the president can give another lawmaker the opportunity.

Netanyahu will remain prime minister until a new government is formed. Herzog has also urged political leaders to avoid another election and reach an agreement on the country's next administration.

The president is expected to announce his decision on Sunday, November 8.