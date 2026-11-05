Israel president begins talks with parties after election deadlock as Netanyahu revives ‘foreign interference’ allegation

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday accepted the certified results of the October 27 Knesset elections and began consultations with parties on forming a new government. Eisenkot is reportedly widely expected to receive the mandate to form a government, as Wednesday night's recommendations gave him a clear lead. (Agencies)

The move came even as incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again alleged “foreign interference” in the parliamentary polls despite Israel's election commission stating that it found "no evidence" of irregularities.

Since Herzog received the official results on November 4, he now has seven days to complete the consultations and assign the task of forming a government under Israeli law. This means that parties must stake their claims by November 11.

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President Herzog's consultations with parties More than a week after the October 27 vote, President Isaac Herzog began consultations with party leaders after accepting the official election results. With neither the Netanyahu-led bloc nor his rival Gadi Eisenkot-led bloc achieving a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Herzog urged both sides to accept the reality.

He asked parties to understand that "not every commitment and promise can be fulfilled" and to avoid new elections.

"In the current reality, in which there is no clear winner after the elections, I ask for originality and creativity, courage and goodwill, so that the State of Israel emerges the winner," Herzog said during a press conference.

During consultations, he also slammed the rejection remarks against Arab parties, which delivered a surprising performance in this election. "I condemn the coarseness and racist expression that we have heard recently," he added.

Even as Herzog began a series of sit-downs with political parties on Wednesday night, questions remain about the possibility of an alliance between the two rivals -- Netanyahu and Eisenkot -- or between Eisenkot and some of the Arab parties.