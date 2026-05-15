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Israel threatens legal action against New York Times for report on sex abuse of Palestinian inmates

Israel threatened to take The New York Times to court over a piece by Nicholas Kristof, denouncing alleged sexual abuse against Palestinian detainees.

Published on: May 15, 2026 10:04 am IST
AFP |
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Israel on Thursday threatened to take The New York Times to court over a piece it published denouncing allegedly widespread sexual abuse against Palestinian detainees.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have ordered the "initiation of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times", according to a joint statement issued by their offices.(File Photo/Reuters)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar have ordered the "initiation of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times", according to a joint statement issued by their offices.

The offices said that the piece by Nicholas Kristof, a prominent opinion columnist, was "one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press, which also received the backing of the newspaper".

Kristof's investigation is based on testimonies gathered in the Israeli-occupied West Bank from 14 men and women who said that they had been sexually assaulted by Israeli settlers or members of the security forces.

The report described "a pattern of widespread Israeli sexual violence against men, women and even children -- by soldiers, settlers, interrogators in the Shin Bet internal security agency and, above all, prison guards".

Israeli forces have detained thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank since Hamas's 2023 attack, which triggered the war in Gaza.

The United States has high protections for journalistic expression, with libel suits needing to prove that information was purposefully untrue and with harmful intent.

President Donald Trump and his allies have nonetheless filed a number of lawsuits against media outlets, some of which have reached settlements rather than risk repercussions from his administration.

 
sexual abuse new york times israel hamas palestinians court
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