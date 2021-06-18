Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Israel to give Palestinians 1 million Covid vaccine doses in exchange deal
world news

Israel to give Palestinians 1 million Covid vaccine doses in exchange deal

Israel, which led the world with its swift vaccine roll-out, had faced criticism for not doing more to ensure Palestinian access to doses. Around 55% of eligible Israelis are fully vaccinated.
Reuters | , Tel Aviv
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 03:29 PM IST
A Palestinian health worker gives a woman a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 during a vaccination drive in Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Israel will give at least 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority (PA) under a deal to share shots, officials said on Friday, in a boost for the Palestinians' vaccination campaign in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Under the terms of the deal, announced by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office, the PA agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of doses from one of its own shipments due to arrive later this year.

"Israel will transfer to the Palestinian Authority 1-1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine," a joint statement from Bennett's office and the health and defence ministries said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech doses earmarked for transfer "will expire soon", the statement said, and they were "approved in light of the fact that Israel's vaccine stock meets its needs today."

A source in the PA health ministry confirmed the deal and said the Palestinians expect to receive a shipment of Pfizer doses in August or September. The Israeli statement said Israel would receive reciprocal doses from the PA in September or October.

Neither side said when the initial Israeli transfer to the PA would be made.

Israel, which led the world with its swift vaccine roll-out, had faced criticism for not doing more to ensure Palestinian access to doses. Around 55% of eligible Israelis are fully vaccinated.

Some 30% of eligible Palestinians have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Palestinian officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel palestine covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

On air: Milkha Singh recorded multi-part autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP