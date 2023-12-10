Qatar PM warns: Gaza war putting entire generation at risk of ‘radicalisation’

Mediation efforts are continuing to secure a new Gaza ceasefire and free more hostages held by Hamas, Qatar's prime minister said. Ongoing Israeli bombardment is "narrowing the window" for a successful outcome, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at Doha forum.

Israel-Hamas War: Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani participates in an Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee briefing session.(AFP)

"Our efforts as the state of Qatar along with our partners are continuing. We are not going to give up," he said, adding that "the continuation of the bombardment is just narrowing this window for us".

Qatar was a key mediator in negotiations that resulted in a seven-day truce under which scores of Israeli hostages were exchanged for Palestinians prisoners and humanitarian aid. The ceasefire ended at the start of the month.

"We are going to continue, we are committed to have hostages released, but we are also committed to stop the war," Qatar's prime minister said, continuing, "We are not seeing the same willingness from both parties".

Meanwhile, at the forum, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Security Council was "paralysed by geostrategic divisions" that were undermining solutions to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

UN's "authority and credibility were severely undermined" by its delayed response to the war, he said after a US veto prevented a resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire.

"I reiterated my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared," he told the forum. Regrettably, the Security Council failed to do it. I can promise, I will not give up," he said.

“We are facing a severe risk of collapse of the humanitarian system. The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region,” the UN chief said.

