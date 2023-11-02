Gaza civil emergency services 15 killed in Israeli strike on Bureij refugee camp
Reuters |
Israel-Hamas War: Civil emergency services in Gaza Strip said that 15 people were found dead in the rubble.
Civil emergency services in the besieged Gaza Strip said on Thursday that 15 people were found dead in the rubble after an Israeli strike on Bureij refugee camp.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
"The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded," said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify. AFP footage from the incident showed several casualties as crowds of people rushed to rescue the injured.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.