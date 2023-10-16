News / World News / German Chancellor Scholz confirms planned trip to Israel, Egypt

German Chancellor Scholz confirms planned trip to Israel, Egypt

AFP
Oct 16, 2023

Israel-Hamas War: "It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel very practically with my visit," he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday confirmed media reports he would travel to Israel and Egypt this week in the wake of the deadly attack by Hamas militants.

Israel-Hamas War: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference.(Reuters)
"It is important to me to also express my solidarity with Israel very practically with my visit," he told reporters, while confirming a "later trip" to Egypt.

