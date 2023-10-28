Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Israel foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalled after Erdogan's remarks

Israel foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalled after Erdogan's remarks

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 09:33 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Israel recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Saturday that Israel had recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara.

Israel-Hamas War: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks to the attendees during a rally.(AP)

"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Cohen said in a post on the social media site X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He did not give any further details.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey israel ankara jerusalem hamas
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP