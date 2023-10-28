Israel foreign minister says envoys to Turkey recalled after Erdogan's remarks
Reuters |
Israel-Hamas War: Israel recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Saturday that Israel had recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara.
"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Cohen said in a post on the social media site X.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
He did not give any further details.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.