Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, army says

An Israeli soldier was freed from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip during the military's ground operation, the military and Shin Bet intelligence agency said on Monday.

Israeli soldier Ori Megidish is seen in this handout picture obtained by Reuters after Israeli army said she was freed from Hamas during a military's ground operation.

The military said the soldier, who it identified as Ori Megidish, had been kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7. It said she had since undergone medical checks and was "doing well."

It did not elaborate on the circumstances of her release.

Energy Minister Israel Katz, a member of Israel's security cabinet, said on media platform X: "I want to send strength and congratulate the soldiers and commanders of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet for the bold operation."

He offered no further details.

Prior to the announcement on the freed soldier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that efforts to free the over 200 hostages being held by Hamas were ongoing during the ground campaign in Gaza, which he said “creates opportunities to achieve their release and we will not miss them.”

