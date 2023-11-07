Israelis hold a 'minute of silence' for victims of October 7 massacre

Israelis observed a minute of standing silence to commemorate the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City.(AP)

This memorial service marked the one-month anniversary of the attack, which resulted in a tragic loss of life, with a majority of the victims being civilians. The silence was held without a siren, in contrast to Holocaust Remembrance Day and Memorial Day, and was followed by the singing of the Israeli national anthem, Hatikva.

The attack on October 7 saw around 3,000 terrorists infiltrate Israel from Gaza via land, sea, and air. They overran civilian communities and a military base, leading to the deaths of approximately 1,400 people, including many civilians in their homes and at an outdoor music festival.

Additionally, Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups took around 240 hostages, including young children and elderly individuals, according to The Times of Israel.

Various local citizen groups organised events to mourn the victims of the October 7 attack, with the first event being the minute of silence at 11 am. This solemn moment took place at Democracy Square in Tel Aviv.

In remembrance, the Israeli flag was lowered to half-staff at locations like the Hod Hasharon community centre and other cities and local authorities.

Yellow balloons were released during a ceremony at Bar Ilan University, symbolising the hostages held by the terror group. Students at Jerusalem's Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design also lit memorial candles to honour the victims of this tragic event.

Israel will have "security responsibility" over the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period following its war against Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in an interview aired Monday night, The Times of Israel reported.

