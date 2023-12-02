Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Gaza truce ends; Israeli strikes kill over 180
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: A pause that started on November 24 had been extended twice and led to the release of 110 hostages, including 80 Israelis.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Renewed fighting stretched in Gaza for a second day on Saturday following the breakdown of negotiations to prolong a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas terrorists. According to mediators, Israeli bombardment is making it more difficult to halt hostilities once more.
Columns of smoke rose into the sky on Friday as the truce deadline passed. The eastern parts of Khan Younis in southern Gaza were subjected to heavy artillery.
According to Gaza health officials, by Friday night, Israeli airstrikes had struck more than 20 houses, killed 184 people, and injured at least 589 more.
The warring parties blamed on one another for the truce's breakdown by refusing to accept conditions to continue the daily release of hostages in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.
A pause that started on November 24 had been extended twice and led to the release of 110 hostages, including 80 Israelis, whereas, Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners. But after seven days, mediators failed to find a formula to release more hostages.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on Southern Israel with terrorists killing around 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. In a retaliatory move, Israel sworn to annihilate Hamas. Health authorities in Gaza say Israel's bombardment has so far killed more than 15,000 Gazans.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 09:41 AM
Humanitarian pause ended because of Hamas, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the pause in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict ended due to Hamas, claiming the terror group 'reneged' on commitments.
While speaking to the media at Dubai airport, he said, "I made clear that after the pause it was imperative that Israel put in place clear protections for civilians and for sustaining humanitarian assistance going forward. And as we've seen just today, Israel has already moved out on parts of that, including sending out information, making it clear where people can be in safe areas in Gaza. And we'll be looking at that going forward. It's very, very important."
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 09:06 AM
Pro-Palestine protestor sets herself on fire outside Israeli consulate in US
A protester with a Palestinian flag set herself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, The Times of Israel reported citing the local police.
The protester remains in critical condition after being intervened by a security guard at the scene. The guard also sustained burn injuries while trying to save the protestor, and his condition remains uncertain, police said.
"We believe that was an act of extreme political protest," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a press conference.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 09:06 AM
Israeli strikes rock Gaza for second day after truce collapse
Israel carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza for a second day on Saturday after a week-long truce with Hamas collapsed despite international calls for an extension.
"What we're doing now is striking Hamas military targets all over the Gaza Strip," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters on Saturday.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 08:41 AM
Israel’s war with Hamas resumes with airstrikes in Gaza
Israel’s war with Hamas erupted again Friday, as airstrikes hit houses and buildings in the Gaza Strip after a weeklong truce expired. Health authorities reported dozens of Palestinians killed and Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City and southern parts of the enclave, urging civilians to flee to avoid the fighting.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 08:34 AM
Israel wants buffer zone in post-war Gaza: Report
Israel has informed several Arab states that it wants to carve out a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of Gaza's border to prevent future attacks as part of proposals for the enclave after war ends, Reuters reported citing the regional sources.
According to three regional sources, Israel related its plans to its neighbours Egypt and Jordan, along with the United Arab Emirates, which normalised ties with Israel in 2020.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 08:26 AM
Former California Governor lends support to families of Israeli hostages
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday met relatives of three people seized by Hamas in Israel and now held in Gaza, lending his celebrity to support those whose loved ones are still unaccounted for following the Oct. 7 attack.
Declaring himself "a big friend of the Jewish people and Israel," Schwarzenegger said he wanted to amplify the message not to abandon those who remain captive.
- Sat, 02 Dec 2023 08:24 AM
Israeli strikes kill over 180 people in Gaza after truce ends
Israeli strikes have killed at least 184 people throughout the Gaza Strip after a weeklong truce collapsed Friday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets.
Militants in Gaza resumed firing rockets into Israel, and fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah militants operating along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.