Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel faces global pressure to protect civilians in Gaza

Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas militants entered its second month on Wednesday following the surprise October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. Israel is facing mounting global pressure, including from its main ally the US, to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death toll rose and fighting intensified between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists near and around hospitals.

Smoke and flares dropped by Israeli forces over the Gaza Strip amid ongoing battle between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.(AFP)

Global calls for Israeli restraint increased as the number of Palestinians killed rose above 11,000 in a five-week-old Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel has revised down the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, AFP reported citing a foreign ministry spokesman.

On the war front, Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s 401st Brigade has eliminated approximately 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas terrorist strongholds in northern Gaza. It is one of the youngest brigades of the IDF. Among the terrorists eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nakba unit and Omar Alhandi, commander of a terror platoon entrenched in western Jabalia.

IDF reservists from the 252nd Division attacked 19 Hamas terrorists overnight who were preparing to attack its forces.

Meanwhile, almost 2,000 police officers will be on duty Saturday when hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join a pro-Palestinian march in London, a rally Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticised as disrespectful amid concerns it could spark violence on the day of remembrance for war veterans.