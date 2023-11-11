Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel faces global pressure to protect civilians in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war LIVE Updates: The war between Israel and Hamas militants entered its second month on Wednesday following the surprise October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. Israel is facing mounting global pressure, including from its main ally the US, to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as the death toll rose and fighting intensified between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists near and around hospitals.
Meanwhile, Israel has revised down the death toll from the Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel from 1,400 to about 1,200, AFP reported citing a foreign ministry spokesman.
On the war front, Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s 401st Brigade has eliminated approximately 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas terrorist strongholds in northern Gaza. It is one of the youngest brigades of the IDF. Among the terrorists eliminated were Ahmed Musa, commander of the Nakba unit and Omar Alhandi, commander of a terror platoon entrenched in western Jabalia.
IDF reservists from the 252nd Division attacked 19 Hamas terrorists overnight who were preparing to attack its forces.
Meanwhile, almost 2,000 police officers will be on duty Saturday when hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join a pro-Palestinian march in London, a rally Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has criticised as disrespectful amid concerns it could spark violence on the day of remembrance for war veterans.
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 07:55 AM
‘Misfired militant projectile hit Shifa Hospital’: IDF
Israel's IDF said that a misfired projectile launched by terror groups in Gaza had hit Shifa Hospital, dismissing claims that the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike.
"An examination of IDF operational systems indicates that a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organizations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital," the military said in statement.
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 07:51 AM
IDF eliminates 150 terrorists, gains control over Hamas strongholds in north Gaza
Israel Defense Forces (IDF)'s 401st Brigade has eliminated around 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas terrorist strongholds in northern Gaza.
"The 401st Brigade has eliminated approximately 150 terrorists and gained control over Hamas terrorist strongholds in northern Gaza. Targets included an arms production site, launching stations, and an underground network," IDF said in a post on X.
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 07:38 AM
Civilians sheltering at Gaza City’s hospital flee amid war
Thousands of Palestinian civilians sheltering at Gaza City’s hospital fled on Friday after several reported strikes in and around the compound overnight. They joined a growing exodus of people escaping intense urban fightingas Gaza officials said the territory’s death toll surpassed 11,000.
- Sat, 11 Nov 2023 07:18 AM
UK police out in force for 'tense' pro-Palestinian march
Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join a pro-Palestinian march in London on Saturday.
The "National March for Palestine" is the fourth rally to be held in Londoon since the last month's Hamas attacks on Israel, but ministers have said it should to be cancelled as it coincides with Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War I, and commemorations for those killed in military action.