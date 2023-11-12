Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: ‘Gaza will be demilitarised post-war’, says Netanyahu

The war between Israel and Hamas terrorists entered its second month following the surprise October 7 terror attacks by the terror group. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now facing global pressure, including from its main ally the US, to protect the civilians in Gaza as the death toll rose and fighting intensified between Israeli forces and Hamas militants near and around hospitals.

Smoke rising over buildings during an Israeli strike on the Palestinian enclave, amid ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Israel's military IDF has said that it was ready to evacuate babies from Gaza's largest hospital on Sunday, where Palestinian officials said three babies died and dozens more were at risk after fuel ran out amid intense fighting in the area. It also said that the army is working with hospital staff to provide safe passage southward for Gazans from the city's Civil Hospital.

Netanyahu pushed back against global pressure for a ceasefire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force".

A ceasefire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released, Netanyahu said in a televised address. He also insisted that after the war Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control there.