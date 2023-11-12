Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: ‘Gaza will be demilitarised post-war’, says Netanyahu
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: As fighting rages, Israel says ready to evacuate babies from Gaza's main hospital.
The war between Israel and Hamas terrorists entered its second month following the surprise October 7 terror attacks by the terror group. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now facing global pressure, including from its main ally the US, to protect the civilians in Gaza as the death toll rose and fighting intensified between Israeli forces and Hamas militants near and around hospitals.
Meanwhile, Israel's military IDF has said that it was ready to evacuate babies from Gaza's largest hospital on Sunday, where Palestinian officials said three babies died and dozens more were at risk after fuel ran out amid intense fighting in the area. It also said that the army is working with hospital staff to provide safe passage southward for Gazans from the city's Civil Hospital.
Netanyahu pushed back against global pressure for a ceasefire, saying Israel’s battle to crush Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants will continue with “full force".
A ceasefire would be possible only if all 239 hostages held by militants in Gaza are released, Netanyahu said in a televised address. He also insisted that after the war Gaza would be demilitarized and Israel would retain security control there.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 07:32 AM
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian authority's return to Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza after the war.
Asked about the possibility of the PA administering the Strip, Netanyahu said, "I repeat: total security control with the ability to enter whenever you want to eliminate terrorists who could re-emerge."
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 07:19 AM
IDF strucks another Hamas commander
Israel's IDF aircraft on Saturday struck Ahmed Siam, responsible for holding approximately 1,000 Gazan residents and patients hostage at the Rantisi Hospital, and preventing their evacuation southward.
Siam was a commander in Hamas' Naser Radwan Company, and is another example of Hamas using civilians in Gaza as human shields for terrorist purposes, IDF said in a post on X.
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 07:16 AM
Arab nations oppose actions against Israel despite Gaza war
While, the member states of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation slammed Israel's invasion of Gaza, the emergency meeting of the group held in Riyadh on Saturday didn't adopt any practical measures against the Jewish state.
Discussions focused on stopping Israeli air traffic over the skies of the Gulf, preventing the US Air Force to deliver arms to Israel through air force bases in the Gulf region, and cutting back oil sales to the US over Washington's support for Israel, an Arab source told the Tazpit Press Service.
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 07:13 AM
Lost communication with Al-Shifa hospital: WHO
WHO says it has lost communication with its contacts in Al-Shifa hospital in northern Gaza
- Sun, 12 Nov 2023 07:09 AM
Israel will continue to control security in Gaza: Netanyahu
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has siad that Gaza will be demilitarized after the war and Israel will 'continue to control security there', reports AP