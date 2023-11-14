Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Biden calls for ‘less intrusive action’ on Gaza hospitals

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: As the fighting in Gaza Strip intensifies, US President Joe Biden called for ‘less intrusive action’ around Gaza's hospitals. The Israeli military has encircled the complex of al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the enclave, claiming that Hamas has a key command centre underneath the complex and using patients as shield. Hamas denies the Israeli claim.

Flares rise over the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said al-Shifa is ‘not functioning as a hospital anymore’ after it ran out of essential items including fuel, medicine and water. The Gazan health officials said they are desperately trying to keep premature babies warm after removing them from incubators as they cannot function without the electricity.

Meanwhile, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas has ‘lost control of Gaza’ adding that its ‘terrorists are fleeing south’.