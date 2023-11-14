Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Biden calls for ‘less intrusive action’ on Gaza hospitals
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Follow latest updates from the conflict in the West Asia as the developments take place
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: As the fighting in Gaza Strip intensifies, US President Joe Biden called for ‘less intrusive action’ around Gaza's hospitals. The Israeli military has encircled the complex of al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the enclave, claiming that Hamas has a key command centre underneath the complex and using patients as shield. Hamas denies the Israeli claim.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said al-Shifa is ‘not functioning as a hospital anymore’ after it ran out of essential items including fuel, medicine and water. The Gazan health officials said they are desperately trying to keep premature babies warm after removing them from incubators as they cannot function without the electricity.
Meanwhile, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas has ‘lost control of Gaza’ adding that its ‘terrorists are fleeing south’.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 09:35 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Death toll in West Bank surges to 5
A total of five Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli forces in northern West Bank, AFP reported citing local health official. The Palestinians were aged between 21 and 29.
The Israeli army confirmed to AFP that an operation had taken place in the same part of the occupied West Bank, but it did not give a reason or comment on any Palestinian casualties.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 09:07 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: At least 650 patients stranded inside al Shifa hospital
At least 650 patients are stranded inside the al Shifa hospital desperate to be evacuated to another facility. A total of 32 patients died in the last three days, Gaza health ministry said.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military said early on Tuesday it had "initiated a humanitarian effort to coordinate transfer of incubators" from Israel to Al Shifa but made clear none of the devices, often used to keep pre-mature newborns warm, had been received by the facility.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 08:51 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli drone strike kills 3 Palestinian
Drone strike by Israeli forces in West Bank killed three Palestinians, reported local news agency WAFA.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 08:34 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF offers assistance to al-Shifa hospital
The Israel Defence Forces said that its troops are coordinated the transfer of incubators for newborn babies from an Israeli hospital to al-Shifa hospital.
“The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists…The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators,” IDF spokesperson said.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 08:19 AM
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Missing peace activist confirmed dead
Canadian-born peace activist Vivian Silver, who went missing since the October 7 attack was confirmed dead. The forensic examination of her remains confirm that she was killed during the Hamas assault in southern Israel