Israel enters Gaza's Shifa hospital with tanks, patients stranded: Top updates

Israeli army raided Gaza's largest hospital where hundreds of patients, including newborns, have been stranded without any electricity. The Israeli army extended its control across Gaza City and the north. The Shifa hospital has become a symbol of the widespread suffering of civilians in Gaza as Israel accuses Hamas of using Palestinians as human shields, while rights groups say Israel has endangered civilians eradicate the terrorist group.

Here are the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war:

Director of hospitals in Gaza Mohammed Zaqout said that Israeli tanks were inside the medical compound. The soldiers had entered buildings, including the emergency and surgery departments, he said. “The occupation forces stormed the buildings,” he told Associated Press saying that the patients, including children, are terrified. “They are screaming. It’s a very terrifying situation ... we can do nothing for the patients but pray," he said. The Israeli military said it was carrying out a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital.” Israeli soldiers were accompanied by medical teams and had brought medical supplies as well as incubators and other equipment. Israel also said that Hamas has a massive command center inside and beneath Shifa without providing visual evidence. Hamas and the hospital staff have repeatedly denied the allegations. Ahead of the raid, the United States said that it had its own intelligence suggesting Hamas used Shifa and other hospitals to support military operations and hold hostages. Israel said that the forces raiding Shifa are also searching for hostages as Tel Aviv claimed control of several key buildings in Gaza City. More than 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian health ministry while two thirds of the territory's 2.3 million people have fled their homes. About 2,700 people have been reported missing, with most believed to be buried under the rubble. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said that its fuel depot in Gaza was empty and that it would soon cease relief operations. Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of UNRWA said, “Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die.”

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers take positions during the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Hamas.(Reuters)

