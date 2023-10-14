Palestine supporters march in London against Israel: ‘No one is okay’. Video

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in London calling for an end to Israel's military action in the Gaza Strip following last weekend's rampage in Israel by Hamas. Protesters waved Palestinian flags and signs saying “Free Palestine” as they gathered close to Oxford Circus from where they planned to head to Downing Street, the official residence and office of UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Israel-Hamas War: People walk down Regent Street as they take part in a 'March For Palestine', part of a pro-Palestinian national demonstration, in London.(AFP)

Protestors chanted against UK and US governments for supporting Israel as police issued warnings before the "March for Palestine" that anyone with a flag expressing support for Hamas or other groups proscribed as terrorist by Britain would be arrested.

Belal Stitan, a 22 year-old student, said as per news agency Reuters that he was fearful for his relatives in Gaza.

"No one in Gaza is OK. My family are all in Gaza and none of them are OK," he said, adding that he wanted to get back to being able to speak to his cousins about normal things.

“This situation is a big, big problem for humanity and for me to have to say to the world, remember that we are human beings ..., I can't believe that we are here," he said.

This comes as Israel’s military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a potential ground offensive. The directive came on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. No decision on a ground offensive has been announced, although Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border.

The war has claimed at least 3,200 lives since Hamas launched an incursion on October 7. The military wing of Hamas said that nine hostages including four foreigners were killed over the past 24 hours as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas fighters took more than 100 people hostage during last Saturday’s attack on southern Israel and military posts surrounding Gaza.

