Palestinians publicly execute 3 men for collaborating with Israelis: Report

Three people were killed by Palestinian factions in the West Bank for allegedly collaborating with Israeli soldiers, it was reported as Hamas released a first wave of 13 Israeli women and children on Friday under a truce deal. The terrorist group also released 11 farm workers from Thailand and the Philippines. Photos and videos circulating on social media showed crowds of people cheering as two bodies were hung on an electric pole and desecrated in Tulkarm.

A third was killed in Jenin, Fox News reported while Israel's N12 news channel identified the two men murdered in Tulkarm as Hamza Mubarak, 31, and Azam Juabra, 29. The report claimed that the men were killed as the crowd shouted "you traitors!" and “step on your head, you spy”. The bodies of the two men were abused, it claimed. The two men were accused of providing the Israeli military with information which led to the deaths of three terrorists who belonged to Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The men reportedly "confessed" in a video recording, saying that they received payments for helping the IDF.

"We would like to inform you that there is no immunity for any informer or any traitor, and that whoever is proven to be involved in any case of assassination of our fighters, we will attack him, pursue him and impose a death sentence on him," an organization calling itself "Resistance Security" commented on the executions as per i24 News.

Hamas took about 240 hostages and killed 1,200 people when they raided Israel on October 7, as per Israel. The hostages were from communities, including collective farms, called kibbutzim and military bases in southern Israel. More than half the hostages held foreign and dual citizenship from some 40 countries including the US, Thailand, Britain, France, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Spain and Portugal. According to Israeli media and the Israeli government, up to 40 hostages were children while some soldiers, elderly people and people with disabilities were also taken.

